Alps Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 886.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.24.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $97.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.19. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.