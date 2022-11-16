Alps Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 886.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.24.
NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $97.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.19. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
