Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 44,331 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3,303.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,673 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,331 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after buying an additional 1,422,087 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,066,081,000 after purchasing an additional 166,025 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,108,920 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,395,808,000 after purchasing an additional 183,073 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,340,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $912,791,000 after purchasing an additional 93,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,298,609 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $901,214,000 after buying an additional 85,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.40.

Union Pacific Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $210.66 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.23 and its 200-day moving average is $215.69. The company has a market capitalization of $129.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

