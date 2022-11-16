Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,070 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $39.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $52.11.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

