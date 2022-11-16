Alps Advisors Inc. Has $23.23 Million Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 555,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,526 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $23,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 26,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.4% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average of $40.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

