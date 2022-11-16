Alps Advisors Inc. Has $21.51 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1,267.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,875 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,812 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $21,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 149,484 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,232,000 after purchasing an additional 25,063 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 612 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 622 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $504.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $471.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $524.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.00 and a 1 year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Argus raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $635.00 to $615.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.11.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

