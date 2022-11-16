Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 216,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,788 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $16,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

BSV stock opened at $75.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.16. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $81.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

