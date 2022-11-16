Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 130,354 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,030,384 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 130,354 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of Franklin Resources worth $24,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after buying an additional 1,390,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $807,062,000 after buying an additional 1,890,938 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $242,726,000 after buying an additional 80,446 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.1% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,848,995 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $159,650,000 after buying an additional 143,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 27.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,399,548 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $149,174,000 after buying an additional 1,380,595 shares in the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 71,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $330,882.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,490,588 shares in the company, valued at $20,656,704.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,122,861 shares of company stock valued at $43,197,254 over the last ninety days. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average is $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $36.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

