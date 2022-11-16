Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Cut by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 7.3% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $288,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.24.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Price Performance

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.00. 788,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,191,160. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.