Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 120.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in Alphabet by 142.9% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 17 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.88.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,191,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,934,424. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.93 and its 200-day moving average is $108.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

