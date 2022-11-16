Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Boosted by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,177.3% during the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Finally, Permit Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.6% during the first quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $99.35. 1,029,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,934,424. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.76. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

