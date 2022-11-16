Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM) Short Interest Down 9.5% in October

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the October 15th total of 12,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Price Performance

Shares of APTM remained flat at $9.91 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,630. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75. Alpha Partners Technology Merger has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Partners Technology Merger

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 46,856.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 14,057 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the third quarter valued at $168,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the third quarter valued at $322,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 1st quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Company Profile

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

