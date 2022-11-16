Alpha Finance Lab One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.24 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $90.44 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0904 or 0.00000536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.68 or 0.01653161 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00011531 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00049989 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00051835 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $297.87 or 0.01767019 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

