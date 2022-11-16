Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,440,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the October 15th total of 13,880,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.29. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $53.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average of $33.71.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ally Financial

In other Ally Financial news, Director Marjorie Magner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ally Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 39,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

