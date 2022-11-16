Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,440,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the October 15th total of 13,880,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.29. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $53.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average of $33.71.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLYGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ally Financial

In other Ally Financial news, Director Marjorie Magner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ally Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 39,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

