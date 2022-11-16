Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) CEO Sells $181,400.00 in Stock

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $181,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 722,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,106,458.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MDRX traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $18.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,424,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,644. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. CWM LLC raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 578.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter worth $93,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.