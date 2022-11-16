Alliance Global Partners Comments on IM Cannabis Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMCC)

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of IM Cannabis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for IM Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share.

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.21). IM Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 22.58% and a negative net margin of 54.85%. The company had revenue of $18.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.41 million.

Separately, Cormark reduced their price objective on IM Cannabis from $6.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Shares of IMCC stock opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.57. IM Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in IM Cannabis by 7.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 742,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 49,609 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank INC lifted its position in shares of IM Cannabis by 27.7% in the first quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 50,904 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IM Cannabis in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IM Cannabis by 29.8% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,524,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 349,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IM Cannabis by 712.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,822,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after buying an additional 3,351,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands.

