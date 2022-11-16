Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) PT Raised to C$68.50

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$66.00 to C$68.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANCTF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

ANCTF traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $46.60. 29,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,140. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.36. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of $35.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.35.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( OTCMKTS:ANCTF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

