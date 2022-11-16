Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Shares Up 2.4%

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.01 and last traded at $7.98. 133,293 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,464,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.47.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average is $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 129.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Algonquin Power & Utilities

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,507,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,700 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,548,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,094,000 after buying an additional 3,449,550 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,369,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,027,000 after buying an additional 1,667,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,575,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,967,000 after buying an additional 1,369,075 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,249,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,714,000 after buying an additional 1,170,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

