Alector, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($1.25) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alector in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.25) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.93). The consensus estimate for Alector’s current full-year earnings is ($1.61) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alector’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.82) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.
ALEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Alector from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alector from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.
Alector Trading Up 0.9 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alector
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Alector by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Alector by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Alector by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 75,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 46,975 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alector Company Profile
Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alector (ALEC)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.