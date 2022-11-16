Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,650,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the October 15th total of 8,140,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 2.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Alcoa by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its position in Alcoa by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 13,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Alcoa by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Alcoa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AA has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alcoa in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet cut Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Alcoa in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

Alcoa Price Performance

Alcoa stock opened at $49.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.58, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.37. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alcoa will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -47.62%.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Stories

