Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ACI has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Albertsons Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim lowered Albertsons Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Albertsons Companies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Albertsons Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $27.25 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.10.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

ACI opened at $20.73 on Monday. Albertsons Companies has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.00.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 53.49%. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Insider Transactions at Albertsons Companies

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth $338,000. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 63,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 9.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 87.3% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 77,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 35,955 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 65.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 15,707 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.