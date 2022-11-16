Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Receives $302.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $302.22.

ALB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,962 shares of company stock worth $4,911,107. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

Albemarle Trading Down 6.5 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Albemarle by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,369,000 after purchasing an additional 959,810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,194,761,000 after acquiring an additional 803,134 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,020,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Albemarle by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after buying an additional 217,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 86.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 375,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,257,000 after buying an additional 173,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $295.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $169.93 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $279.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.08. The company has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.41.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 21.02 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.98%.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

