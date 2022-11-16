Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,974 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 1.3% of Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Comcast by 66.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 38.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 46,584 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,590,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $542,688,000 after purchasing an additional 155,051 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,701 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.69. 745,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,934,694. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $53.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.17. The stock has a market cap of $145.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Several analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

