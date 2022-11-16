Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,830 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises about 1.0% of Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.8% in the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 929 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 17,289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:NSC traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $249.65. 36,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $299.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.87.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.10.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

