Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Sells 300 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,722 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $4.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.37. The company had a trading volume of 97,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,116. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.08. The stock has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. FedEx’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDX. UBS Group set a $215.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.84.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

