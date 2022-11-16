Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Sells 150 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Allstate by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in Allstate by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Allstate by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in Allstate by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Allstate by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $132.41. 33,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,354. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The firm has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of -92.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.09 and its 200-day moving average is $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ALL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.54.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

