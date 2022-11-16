Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 184.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,047,530. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $14.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at $645,094.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,094.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director T Michael Glenn acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 136,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LUMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.14.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

