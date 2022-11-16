Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.36. 264,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,853,194. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $167.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.72.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.