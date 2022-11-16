Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Has $330,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,392 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after buying an additional 9,014,700 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $702,569,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,233,506,000 after buying an additional 2,715,820 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,339,100 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $119,783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.20.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $3.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.16. 221,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,410,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.92. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $162.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 13.26%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

