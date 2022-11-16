Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 78.3% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $61,000. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMG stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.98. The company had a trading volume of 23,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,785. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $173.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average of $72.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -33.25%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMG. UBS Group dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

