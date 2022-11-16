Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,594 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 26,472.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $28,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,503 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Oracle by 93.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,853 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Oracle by 78.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,078,674 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $254,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,182 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Oracle by 137.0% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,489,554 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $104,075,000 after purchasing an additional 861,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 250.5% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $98,970,000 after purchasing an additional 854,995 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.94. The company had a trading volume of 186,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,210,874. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $106.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.89. The stock has a market cap of $215.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.58.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.