Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the October 15th total of 3,970,000 shares. Currently, 13.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,148 shares in the company, valued at $8,504,258.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William Richard White sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $878,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,429 shares in the company, valued at $119,715.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,504,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 344,094 shares of company stock worth $11,930,079 over the last three months. 10.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 221.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,797,000 after buying an additional 1,007,122 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,653,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,612,000 after purchasing an additional 770,924 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,315,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 698.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 520,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 455,525 shares in the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

AKRO opened at $44.78 on Wednesday. Akero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $45.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.97 and a quick ratio of 14.97.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.19). As a group, equities analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

About Akero Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.