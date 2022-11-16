Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.
Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of AKTX opened at $0.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93. Akari Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $42.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTX. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 24,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.
Akari Therapeutics Company Profile
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.
