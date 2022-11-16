Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 16th. In the last week, Aidi Finance (BSC) has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Aidi Finance (BSC) token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Aidi Finance (BSC) has a market capitalization of $51,019,080.68 billion and approximately $3,829.31 worth of Aidi Finance (BSC) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aidi Finance (BSC) alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.90 or 0.00575884 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,943.07 or 0.29996878 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) Token Profile

Aidi Finance (BSC) was first traded on August 17th, 2021. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official Twitter account is @aiditoken. The official website for Aidi Finance (BSC) is www.aidiverse.com. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official message board is aidifinance.medium.com. The Reddit community for Aidi Finance (BSC) is https://reddit.com/r/aidifinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aidi Finance (BSC)

According to CryptoCompare, “AIDI INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that has burned half of the total supply to dead address. The Aidi Inu's Uniswap pool liquidity keys are burned and the contract ownership is renounced.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidi Finance (BSC) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidi Finance (BSC) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aidi Finance (BSC) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aidi Finance (BSC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aidi Finance (BSC) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.