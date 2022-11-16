AIA Group Ltd Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,202,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 28,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 28,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in Alphabet by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 12,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,973,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.62. 1,348,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,191,160. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.24.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

