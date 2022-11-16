AIA Group Ltd Sells 2,177 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

AIA Group Ltd decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 912.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Down 7.8 %

Micron Technology stock traded down $4.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,805,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.45 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.82.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.97.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

