AIA Group Ltd Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,657 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 26,472.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $28,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,503 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 93.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,571,000 after buying an additional 1,967,853 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 78.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,078,674 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $254,690,000 after buying an additional 1,355,182 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 137.0% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,489,554 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $104,075,000 after buying an additional 861,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 250.5% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $98,970,000 after buying an additional 854,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORCL stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.58. 249,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,210,874. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.89. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.58.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

