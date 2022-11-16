AIA Group Ltd Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2,561.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,437 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $41,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 177.2% during the 2nd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $178.84. The stock had a trading volume of 186,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,037,430. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $246.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.36. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $183.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.