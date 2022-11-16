AIA Group Ltd Grows Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,836 shares during the period. Prologis comprises 1.8% of AIA Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $34,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Prologis by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,351,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861,668 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,772,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,967 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,297,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,662,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 22.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,647,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,909 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Prologis from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Prologis to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.94.

Prologis Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PLD stock traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $113.76. The stock had a trading volume of 74,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,499,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.14.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

