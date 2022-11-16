AIA Group Ltd Boosts Holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in onsemi were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in onsemi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in onsemi by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,209,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,537.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

onsemi Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on onsemi from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair started coverage on onsemi in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on onsemi to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on onsemi to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded down $3.95 on Wednesday, hitting $70.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,815,752. onsemi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $77.28. The company has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.02.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that onsemi will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

