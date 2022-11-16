AIA Group Ltd Acquires 352 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.3% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.4% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,660,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in BlackRock by 3.3% in the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 5,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 3.9% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 4.1% in the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,910 shares of company stock valued at $14,070,552 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

BlackRock stock traded down $12.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $727.59. 24,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,536. The company has a market capitalization of $109.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $956.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $623.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $638.71.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $701.54.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

