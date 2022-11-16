AIA Group Ltd Acquires 33,309 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 266.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,309 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536,591 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,564 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,421,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,994 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.03. 226,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,204,068. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.69 and its 200-day moving average is $61.76. The company has a market cap of $88.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $69.47.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.94.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

