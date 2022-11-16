Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Short Interest Update

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 334,500 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the October 15th total of 413,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGYS shares. Craig Hallum raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Agilysys from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Agilysys Trading Up 3.1 %

AGYS stock opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. Agilysys has a 1-year low of $31.49 and a 1-year high of $68.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 209.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity at Agilysys

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Agilysys had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $47.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $320,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,965 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,007.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Agilysys

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Agilysys in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Agilysys by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 36.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Articles

