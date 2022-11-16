Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at UBS Group

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group to $19.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.69% from the stock’s current price.
AGTI has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Agiliti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Agiliti from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.
AGTI stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,924. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.60. Agiliti has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04.
Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.
