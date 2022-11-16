Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the October 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $336,630.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $336,630.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,897,589.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,160 in the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 53.0% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $60,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Shares of A opened at $148.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.94. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $165.68. The company has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.13%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

