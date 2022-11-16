Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.13 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.13 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.62. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $3.97 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. CIBC increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$65.50 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$51.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.75.

Ag Growth International Stock Down 2.4 %

Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement

Shares of AFN opened at C$39.70 on Monday. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$28.80 and a 52 week high of C$44.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$750.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$35.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

About Ag Growth International

(Get Rating)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.