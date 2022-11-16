aelf (ELF) Hits Market Capitalization of $61.89 Million

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a total market cap of $61.89 million and $5.05 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00010133 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00025111 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005941 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00008497 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000047 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,846,023 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.