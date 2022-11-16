Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Gap Down to $25.65

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.65, but opened at $24.56. Aehr Test Systems shares last traded at $24.24, with a volume of 6,798 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEHR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. William Blair assumed coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.03. The firm has a market cap of $647.08 million, a PE ratio of 71.61 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Transactions at Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Donald P. Richmond II sold 21,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $460,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 193,358 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,518. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Laura Oliphant sold 5,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $127,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,366 shares in the company, valued at $492,052. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald P. Richmond II sold 21,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $460,110.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 193,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,016 shares of company stock worth $1,528,311 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aehr Test Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 100.3% during the first quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.