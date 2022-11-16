Aegis Brands Inc. (SCU.TO) (TSE:SCU) Trading 3.5% Higher

Aegis Brands Inc. (SCU.TO) (TSE:SCU – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.88. 26,235 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 15,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

Aegis Brands Inc. (SCU.TO) Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$17.95 million and a PE ratio of -2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.12.

Aegis Brands Inc. (SCU.TO) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Second Cup Ltd. operates as a specialty coffee retailer in Canada. The company offers coffee products and beverages. As of December 29, 2018, it operated approximately 262 franchised and company owned cafes under the Second Cup Coffee Co name. The company has strategic alliance with National Access Cannabis Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aegis Brands Inc. (SCU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegis Brands Inc. (SCU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.