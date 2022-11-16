AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.75- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AECOM also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.55-$3.75 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.13.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $79.81 on Wednesday. AECOM has a 1-year low of $60.74 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). AECOM had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,968,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,358,000 after buying an additional 51,788 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in AECOM by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 44,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in AECOM by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in AECOM by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 321.5% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 20,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 15,479 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

