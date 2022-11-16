AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. AECOM had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AECOM Trading Down 1.1 %

ACM stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.95. 1,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,412. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. AECOM has a one year low of $60.74 and a one year high of $81.07.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACM. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,010,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,029,000 after purchasing an additional 156,072 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AECOM by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after buying an additional 972,449 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AECOM by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,284,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,768,000 after purchasing an additional 142,075 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,242,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,468,000 after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in AECOM by 2.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 919,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,608,000 after purchasing an additional 20,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

